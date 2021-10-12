Fabolous “Gyalis Freestyle,” FaZe Kaysan ft. Future & Lil Durk “Made A Way” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It goes without saying that Fabolous is one of the best lyricists left in the game today and though he doesn’t drop work like that on the regular, the BK MC does come through with that fire whenever he lets off a verse or two.

Taking it back to where it all begun for him in his latest clip to “Gyalis Freestyle,” Fab holds court in downtown Brooklyn at Juniors where a star-studded soiree including the likes of Lil Kim, Cordae, Ciara, and Swizz Beatz. The cheesecake there is legendary.

Elsewhere another dinner party has some pretty big names as well and for FaZe Kaysan’s visuals to “Made A Way,” he, Future and Lil Durk break bread while munching on lobster, steak, and other delicacies while in the company of many, many thick young women.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Black Soprano Family, Fenix Flexin, and more.

FABOLOUS – “GYALIS FREESTYLE “

FAZE FT. FUTURE & LIL DURK – “MADE A WAY”

BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY – “IT’S OVER”

NARDO WICK FT. LIL DURK, 21 SAVAGE & G HERBO – “WHO WANT SMOKE”

FENIX FLEXIN – “FIRE DRILL”

THE LATE ONES – “FEELING MYSELF”