Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Has Died

A rising R&B star out of Califonia tragically lost her life earlier this week, and some of her peers are paying their respects. Emani 22 of Lancaster reportedly died this past Monday (October 11), and the details are largely being kept from the public at the moment.

PEOPLE exclusively spoke with Emani 22’s manager and received a statement sharing the tragic news.

From PEOPLE:

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing,” a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. “They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani’s family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories.”

In addition, the publication also spoke with Emani 22’s producer, J Maine, who had nothing but glowing words with his collaborator.

“I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other,” J Maine. “It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.”

He added, “I considered her to be like a little sister to me. She will be missed and never forgotten, and I’ll always think about the great times we had hanging out.”

Via an Instagram post, Bhad Bhabie shared a tribute to her friend, sharing that they spent a lot of time with one another. That post can be viewed below.

Emani 22’s given name was Emani Johnson. She was 22.

