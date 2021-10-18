Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect To Have To Give Up A Kidney To Buy One

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apple is back with its second event in 2021, and as expected, the company unveiled its new MacBook Pros equipped with its new M1 chipset and some other announcements.

We’re going to kick things off with the most important announcement, and that is Apple’s new MacBook Pros that will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch models. So what’s new? Gone is that annoying Touch Bar that nobody asked for. It has been replaced with a full-size function row.

Also, after hearing people complaining for years, Apple has decided to bring back the MagSafe charger, HDMI port, SD Card slot, headphone jack, and Thunderbolt ports.

Apple also says the new MacBook Pros will feature quick charging, with owners having the ability to charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes using the MagSafe 3 charger.

The new MacBook Pros screens also have been upgraded. Each uses Apple’s adaptive refresh rate technology, ProMotion, which can achieve 120Hz refresh rates. The new MacBook Pros are also lit by Mini LEDs like the recently announced 12.9 inch iPad Pro. A significant change to the screen is the addition of a notch that houses the new 1080p camera. If it looks familiar, it’s the same notch that iPhones all have.

As for the price, it’s going to cost you. The 14-inch model starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. The price jumps once you start adding things like which version of the M1 chip you want to use and other additions. The new MacBook Pros are available for preorder starting today and ship next week.

But that’s not all.

Apple also announced new color options for its smart speaker, the HomePod Mini. They will retail for $99 and will be available in November.

Cloutpods *coughs* excuse us AirPod users. Apple announced its new third-generation AirPods. Apple’s latest wearable looks like the AirPod Pros, but users cannot change the tips. The new AirPods feature spatial audio and are sweat- and water-resistant. The third-generation AirPods cost $179 are also available for preorder starting today and will be available next week.

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.

Photos: Apple