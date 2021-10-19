No Joke: Flavor Flav Arrested For Domestic Battery

In early October, rapper Flavor Flav was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Nevada.

TMZ reports that Flav was pinched on October 5 and hit with a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery by Henderson PD. The details are sketchy, but steeped in the struggle you should expect.

Says TMZ:

We’re told cops responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and when they got there Flav was placed into custody and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Flav allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand.

The City Attorney tells us Flavor Flav is officially charged with misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence.

Flav’s attorney, David Chesnoff, tells TMZ … “in alleged domestic violence cases, there are often 2 sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

Come on Flav.