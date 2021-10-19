After Being Slapped With A $20 Million Lawsuit, Nicki Minaj Uses Lawyer To Finally Respond To Jennifer Hough

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has so much to say about everything else, but it’s been crickets when it comes to the lawsuit hanging over her and her husband’s heads until now.

Minaj has been relatively quiet regarding a lawsuit brought against her and her felon husband, Kenneth Petty, by Jennifer Hough, the woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting in 1995. Spotted on The Daily Beast, the rapper from Queens has finally broken her silence on the matter…through her lawyer.

According to the website, Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, says he received an email from Thursday night (Oct.14) from attorney Judd Burstein on Minaj’s behalf requesting that “Blackburn withdraw the petition and grant an extension to respond.”

In an email response sent to The Daily Beast, Blackburn said aht, aht, aht and told Minaj’s lawyer to “prepare his opposition to my request for default judgment and explain to the court why his client and her husband believe they’re both above the law.”

While Minaj has been doing everything in her power to distract us from her wicked husband’s past behavior, Hough has been on a mission to highlight how the Pettys have been making her life a living hell. In an exclusive story, Hough revealed to The Daily Beast how associates of the couple have been pressuring her to take back her sexual assault claims against Minaj’s husband after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Hough detailed how she had to relocate multiple times out of fear for her life after the couple’s numerous attempts to intimidate and bribe her. Hough sued the Pettys in August and took her story to the daytime talk show The Real. On the other hand, Minaj has been on social media showing pictures of the couple’s child, spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and defending a “blackfishing” white pop star.

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s bank account is going to take a serious hit.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83