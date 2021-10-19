HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After all these years in the music game, Young Thug finally made his The Breakfast Club debut and though he at one point threatened Charlamagne Tha God with bodily harm, the two men have gotten past that and sat down for quite an insightful interview.

With DJ Envy gone for the day, C Tha God and Angela Yee had the honors of getting all their questions off and answered while Thug was in town to promote his latest album, Punk. Talking about all the rumors about him to why he hated Lyor Cohen early in his career, Young Thug opens up as much as he could during the hour-long interview.

Here are the 11 things we learned from Young Thug on The Breakfast Club.

Young Thug refutes rumors that he walked around with tampons to cover potential bullet wounds should he have gotten shot. Anyone who’s seen his album cover to Jeffery would’ve definitely believed he rolled like that. Just sayin.’

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »