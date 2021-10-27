Nike SB Dunk Low To Drop In The “Chlorophyll” Colorway, FedEx Scheming?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Nike SB Dunk is arguably the hottest sneaker in the game this side of the Air Jordan 1, and just like the AJ1, Nike has been dropping all kinds of colorways and collaborations of the classic silhouette.

Continuing to keep sneakerheads on their toes, Nike is taking it back to the 80’s for an upcoming Dunk that drapes the popular model in a familiar colorway that made its debut on the Nike Air Trainer 1 in ’87. The new Nike Dunk “Chlorophyll” will be boasting a black toe look with grey suede heels and chlorophyll green accents on the tongue, heel tab on bottom sole.

These go hard, b.

The Nike Dunk “Chlorophyll” is set to drop this November and will surely be one of the most sought-after colorways of the year. Hopefully, FedEx doesn’t jux an entire shipment of these like they allegedly did of the “Mummy” Dunk Low’s that were on their way to a sneaker boutique.

The game is getting ruthless out here, b. For months heads have been complaining that their sneaker shipments have been disappearing whenever they get into Fed x trucks and haven’t gotten any kind of help from Nike or the shipping company. It’s gotten to the point where heads pray that UPS, USPS or even DHL delivers them their grails. That’s bad, b.

We need some Sneaker Avengers (not Justice League) or something.