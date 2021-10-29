A$AP Ferg ft. Pharrell & The Neptunes “Green Juice,” Big Sean & Hit-Boy ft. Lil Durk & Bryson Tiller “Loyal To A Fault” & More | Daily Visuals 10.29.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week it was announced that A$AP Ferg had signed with Jay-Z’s ROC Nation imprint and with that came the news that Ferg would soon be dropping a new Neptunes produced track and we’ve finally gotten the highly anticipated new cut and a video to boot.

For A$AP Ferg’s Neptunes assisted visuals to “Green Juice,” the Harlem representative finds himself traveling through a Matrix like reality where the people and environment are digitally constructed and deconstructed, but the nudity is blurred out old school style. Yes, there’s somewhat strong sexual content in this.

Back in the bowling alley, Big Sean links up with Hit Boy, Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk to have some good ol’ fun and face off against rival bowling clicks in the clip to “Loyal To A Fault.” Bowling is hella underrated. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Derez De’Shon, Hitman Holla, and more.

A$AP FERG FT. PHARRELL & THE NEPTUNES – “GREEN JUICE”

BIG SEAN FT. BRYSON TILLER & LIL DURK – “LOYAL TO A FAULT”

DEREZ DE’SHON FT. MORRAY – “ALL THEM DAYS”

J.I – “TAKE IT FOR GRANTED”

RANNA ROYCE – “SMITH & WESSON”

GRAFH – “NO REASON”

WORDSMITH – “FURY”

JUCEE FROOT – “COULD NEVER”

HITMAN HOLLA – “SO CRAZY”

TEC – “WEB THE WORLD”

RJAE – “JIGGA FLOW”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “LUV EM ALL”

DON Q – “SAY THAT”

KEY GLOCK – “TOOLIE”

DJ ABILITIES – “WHEN”

BABYFACE RAY – “CATCH IT”

YOUTHSTAR & MISCALLANEOUS & ENNEMI – “DROPPING LIKE FLIES”

RIVER NELSON & ALTOBEATS – “GREATEST OF LIGHTS”