DMX Refuses Rick Ross And Maybach Music Deal

DMX Turns Down Rick Ross Offer

DMX is a free man and a free agent. He was released from Yuma Prison in Arizona earlier this week and speculations about him joining Rick Ross’ Maybach Music label have been brewing for a while.

To answer that question, X said “Nah, probably not,” to XXL exclusively live on location in Arizona. The man born Earl Simmons didn’t have a reason why he is not accepting the offer to roll with The Bawse but he is promising to bring fans a new album.

He also announced that this release “will return realness and rawness to hip-hop.”