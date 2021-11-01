Wale Details Why He Dropped Roc Nation As His Management [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rappers are always good for rash decisions and Wale is not excused from that rule of thumb. He admits he was speeding when he dropped Roc Nation as his management agency.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Maybach Music Group talent made an appearance on Drink Champs recently. N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN got him to discuss his come up, his newest project Folarin 2 and much more. As usual the hosts asked him questions regarding some of his most career defining moments and one was about his departure from Roc Nation. He pointed to the fact that his take home pay was noticeably smaller with the Roc’s involvement.

“I was in the Hov cypher for a long time, and there was a time that I was on tour with J. Cole and at this point, I was opening for him,” he said. “And somebody in my circle was like, ‘You’re losing like, five grand every time you go on stage. You’re losing money.’ I couldn’t make sense of it. I just really had a meltdown. And I remember, I just quit the tour. It’s been all love since. I learned a lot from them. And Jay is still my idol.”

Over the weekend Wale relayed the same sentiment after Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame via Twitter. “almost shed that lil water out my eyes last night for S. Carter .” he wrote. “We need to soak up more game from the OGs in Hiphop .. this genre has to be protected ..”

You can view his Drink Champs episode below.

Photo: Kevin Rawls