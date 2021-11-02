Jay-Z Calls Out Prosecutor For Using Word Trickery In Perfume Trial

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is a great rapper but also very talented at avoiding being finessed. The Jigga Man handled himself like a champion while being cross-examined by a prosecutor during his cologne trial.

As spotted on Complex the Brooklyn native took the stand to defend his good name in conjunction with the Jay-Z Gold cologne deal. On Monday, November 1 he fended questions from Parlux’s attorney Anthony Viola. The litigator asked the “Run This Town” rapper if he was familiar with the terms of the deal he signed with the smell goods brand back in 2013. According to Parlux, he failed to make several appearances to promote the release. When asked about it he shot back “I’m not a lawyer” suggesting that his legal team had reviewed the paperwork for him.

Viola also asked repeatedly if he had received physical samples of the cologne but according to Rolling Stone magazine Hov rejected the inquiries. Viola then responded by referring to their prior disposition session from 2019. “You gave an answer to me under oath two years ago and you’re changing your testimony today,” he said. The two would engage in a back and forth where Jay referred to Viola’s tactics as “lawyer tricks” and “word games.” In what resembled the classic scene from A Few Good Men Jay-Z replied “you want the facts or you want to talk about the deposition?” “The facts are the deposition, that’s your testimony” Viola shot back.

In 2016 Parlux filed a breach of contract suit against Jay-Z citing that he was paid millions to promote the cologne. They claim he failed to live up to the contractual obligations and the company went in the red to the tune of $18 million. Jay-Z then countersued. The trial is ongoing.

Photo: Rich Schultz