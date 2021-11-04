Megan Thee Stallion Stunning As One of ‘Glamour’ Mag’s “Women of the Year”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to slaying, but her latest feature is stealing the show.

The 26-year-old rapper graces the latest cover of Glamour Magazine as one of its 2021 Women of the Year alongside Mariska Hargitay and poet Amanda Gorman, but it’s her high fashion looks that have left fans speechless and taken her fashion status to the next level.

Rocking a handful of stunning, skin-baring designer outfits, Meg looked breathtaking in a more natural element, before modeling some jaw-dropping beauty looks throughout the featured photos.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the “Bless the Booth Freestyle” rapper shouted out her roots before announcing the honor.

“THE HTOWN HOTTIE IS GLAMOUR’S WOMAN OF THEE YEAR,” Meg captioned an Instagram slideshow of her cover photos.

The featured image showcases the star showing off her curves in a fitted Di Petsa white dress, which was paired with Stuart Weitzman heels, Dinosaur Designs and Fernando Jorge rings, and Castlecliff earrings. While the cover photo was certainly something to stop and stare at, the star modeled a handful of other fashionable ensembles from the likes of Bronx and Banco, No Sesso, and Cult Gaia.

Although her fashionable looks were the hot topics, the interview did feature the “Thot Sh*t” rapper sharing her journey, including revealing that her confidence level wasn’t always where it now noting that owning her confidence was a finish line that took years to cross.

“I used to be a people-pleaser because I did want everyone to be happy,” Meg Thee Stallion said. “If you come around me, I always try to make sure everybody is good. Before I was grown, I’m doing whatever my parents say. I’m doing things that make my parents happy. At school, I’m trying to figure out what’s going to make these kids stop bullying me. But when I started getting older, I started figuring out, everything that y’all asking me to do not make me happy.”

Megan also shared that part of her journey was understanding that how she felt about herself helped how she allowed others to treat her.

“How I come off, that’s how everybody treated me,” Megan continued. “If I commanded my respect, I demanded my respect; if I’m showing you how confident I am, then you have no choice but to treat me that way.”

In other Stallion news, Megan Thee Stallion’s new record Something For Thee Hotties has been released with both fans and critics alike singing its praises.

The 21 tracked mixtape of mostly freestyles and unreleased cuts from the H-Town MC’s vault makes good on the ratchet anthems she’s built her career on, showing her fans she’s still the same artist–just evolved.

Check out a few tracks from the mixtape below.