HHW Gaming: FaZe Clan Announces First-Ever “Friendsgaming” Event Fueled By McDonald’s

FaZe Clan and McDonald’s are teaming up for a new holiday tradition that satisfies both your hunger and gaming needs.

Building off the partnership established earlier this year, FaZe Clan announced that this November that it will be partnering with the mega fast-food franchise McDonald’s for a new holiday tradition called “friendsgaming.” The event which the golden arches will fuel invites gamers from coast-to-coast celebrate their online friendships.

The virtual celebration will feature a live stream event on November 20 on FaZe Swagg’s Twitch page. Those tuned will see Swagg and other members of the FaZe Clan crew streaming from the comfort of their living rooms, playing video games, giving away exclusive prizes while enjoying delicious crispy McChicken sandwiches.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a FaZe event if there wasn’t some merch available. Beginning November 4, on CCSFriendsgaming.com, you can scoop up a first-of-its-kind collection expansion pack containing game-enhancing accessories.

The expansion pack includes:

A special McDelivery DoorDash code* that allows gamers to fuel-up for Friendsgaming on November 20 with up to three of their favorite McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Medium World Famous Fries®, and a Medium Soft Drink

A Headset stand to hang and display your gaming headphones

A Phone holder to keep your device plugged in and within arm’s reach

Custom FaZe Clan x McDonald’s controller and keyboard decals

Extra crispy textured controller grip decals for no-slip handling

And a custom Friendsgaming insulated carrier bag to keep food warm while your hands are busy owning your friends on the controllers.

So move fast. The expansion kits will sell out and are available right now. You can peep the announcement trailer below.

Photo: McDonald’s / FaZe Clan “Friendsgaming”