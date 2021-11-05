Dame Dash Wants To Make A Sequel To ‘Paid In Full’ After Alpo Martinez’s Murder

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dame Dash is now ready to give fans what they have been asking for. He says he can now finish the script to Paid In Full 2 after Alpo’s recent murder.

As spotted on Page Six the business mogul now sees a thoughtful way to bring a sequel to life to one of the culture’s most beloved crime dramas. In an exclusive interview with the celebrity gossip site he details that he has wanted to do a part 2 for some now. “Paid In Full is a reflection of everything I’ve learned and I am really going to see it through now that there’s an ending,” he explained. “So this is going to dramatically change based on what happened Sunday. I was stuck on how to really approach it and this is actually giving me more clarity.”

In signature Dame fashion his goal is to exceed the original film. “Paid in Full was a classic. To even touch it again, I got to come better,” he said. “So the story got to be straight. Everybody’s thinking it’s got to be tight, and based on the fact that I have creative control, I can do things the right way. Sh*t’s going to be incredible.” He also revealed that the sequel’s story will be based on Kevin Chiles’, of Don Diva fame, book Crack Era. “A lot of it talks about the environment and what a lot of people were going through. I just like the way he broke down the mechanics and logistics of hustling.”

Currently there is no date set to start pre production.

