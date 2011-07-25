Russell Simmons Speaks On The Start Of Def Jam [Video]

Russell Simmons Talks Starting Def Jam

In a recent feature with Global Grind, Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons talked about how he met his partner business Rick Rubin and went on to create Def Jam Records.

“Rick Rubin, I seen him at Danceteria. He was a member of the Beastie Boys,” Simmons began.

“He was DJ Double R. I met him at Danceteria because Jazzy Jay brought him to me.

“Jazzy Jay was on the record ‘It’s Yours’ by T La Rock. It was the best record on the radio.

“We talked at Danceteria and he played me his drum machine. He had so many beats.”