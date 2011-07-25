50 Cent Making “SmartComic” Version of “The 50th Law”

50 Cent’s “The 50th Law” Gets Comic Book Spin

50 Cent and author Robert Green have reportedly struck a deal with SmartComics to produce a comic book version of their best-selling book, The 50th Law, according to The Long Island Press.

“This powerful book is both entertaining and educational, a perfect fit the growing young adult book market, graphic novels in general and last but not least eBook reading,” Franco Arda, CEO of SmarterComics told The Long Island Press.

SmartComics specializes in reproducing books in comic book form and has also converted the similar read, The Art of War by Sun Tzu.

Fif’s The 50th Law, co-written by The 48 Laws of Power writer Robert Green, was initially released in 2009. It is a quasi self help book that provides ways to get ahead using 50’s sometimes non-conventional business model.

The SmartComics version of The 50th Power with be available in stores and in ebook format in 2012.