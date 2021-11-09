HHW Gaming: Epic Straight Up Removes Travis Scott’s Emote From ‘Fortnite’ Item Shop

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is feeling the fallout from the tragic events at his Astroworld music festival.

Travis Scott reportedly is “too distraught” to headline the Day N Vegas festival, gave those who attended the Astroworld festival full refunds, and was slapped with a lawsuit despite announcing he would pay for the funeral costs of the eight people who died. Now, his existence from Fortnite is being scrubbed from the highly-addictive game.

Per The Verge, via a Eurogamer report, the “Out West” emote that features a snippet of Travis Scott’s song of the same name was removed from the Fortnite Item Shop by the game’s developer. At the time, the entire Item Shop was taken down without any explanation before Fortnite put out a tweet acknowledging its removal.

According to The Verge, the “Out West” emote’s release was tied to the Astroworld festival, with Fortnite deciding to remove it after the festival was canceled following the deaths of the eight people who were crushed during a crowd surge while Scott was performing. Scott is being called out for failing to realize what was going on, continuing his performance while people died, and leaving hundreds injured after the stampede.

Scott and Fortnite have had a prosperous working relationship. The rapper partnered with the game for a virtual concert and in-game items. It was a record-breaking success, with 12.3 million gamers virtually raging with the rapper while he performed his songs in the game.

We don’t think Fortnite will be the only company to cut ties with Scott. There is currently a petition going around calling for Coachella to drop the “Goosebumps” crafter. We shall see how that plays out.

—

Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty