“Inside The Music” With Outkast’s Royal Flush Production Team [Video]

Royal Flush, OutKast’s Grammy nominated production team, has released a trailer for their upcoming “Inside The Music” web series.

The legendary Stankonia Recording studio decided to take their showcase series a step further by taking a look into the day to day lives of Royal Flush as they travel form Atlanta to L.A. and around the world.

“Inside The Music” follows the grind of the team on the rise for success.

Check out their trailer for season 1 below.

twitter.com/insidethemusic

twitter.com/jeronward