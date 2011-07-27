Reps For DMX Deny Rumors Of Reality Show Reuniting Him And His Ten Kids

DMX Reps Deny Reports of Reality Show With His Ten Children

Apparently everyone anticipating the reality show featuring Earl Simmons aka DMX reuniting with 10 of his children will be disappointed since it is reportedly not in the works.

X’s people suspect that the rumor came from one of his disgruntled baby-mamas. His publicist officially stated that the show, which was said to be titled, “X-tended Family” was made up.

There was also a fraudulent press conference that DMX’s reps had to shut down, and they actually suspect an ex named Yadia for spreading that false info.

This could be a gag order because of the confidentiality of the show since it already has such a catchy title and interesting premise, but either way X is working on his album and is scheduling a tour.

Stay tuned.