Chris Brown And Kelly Rowland Announce Tour



Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown going on tour

Shortly after the release of her new Here I Am album, Kelly Rowland has announced that she’s set to tour with Chris Brown.

The “Motivation” singer made the announcement to Hot 97 host Angie Martinez this week telling her,

“I’m also going on tour with Chris Brown in September. I’m so excited about that!”

Brown also confirmed the tour on his Twitter page saying,

“This Tour is about to be crazzzyyy!” he tweeted. “Not releasing the dates yet or the other acts. Don’t wanna count my eggs before they hatch!”

Kelly Rowland’s Here I Am album features Lil Wayne, Big Sean and Rico Love.

Check out the tracklisting below.

Standard Edition

1. “I’m Dat Chick”

2. “Work It Man” feat. Lil Playy

3. “Motivation” feat. Lil Wayne

4. “Lay It on Me” feat. Big Sean

5. “Feelin’ Me Right Now”

6. “Turn It Up”

7. “All of the Night” feat. Rico Love

8. “Keep It Between Us”

9. “Commander”

10. “Down for Whatever”

Deluxe Edition

11. “Heaven & Earth”

12. “Each Other”

13. “Motivation (Rebel Rock Remix)” feat. Lil Wayne

14. “Commander (Urban Remix)” feat. Nelly

Do you think Kelly and Chris will make “beautiful music” on tour together?

