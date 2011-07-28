Beyonce Stops By And Performs On The “The View” [Video]

Beyoncé kicked off her morning chatting it up with the ladies from “The View.”

Mrs. Carter sat down for an interview with Whoopi, Barbara, Joy, Sherri, and Elizabeth, and also performed two songs off her chart-topping album 4, including a stripped-down version of her latest single “Best Thing I Never Had.”

Peep the videos of the interview and performance below, and make sure to catch more of B tonight with The Roots on the “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”