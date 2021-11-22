HHW Gaming: Mythical Games Announces Collaboration With Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This collaboration between Mythical Games and Marathon Clothing makes all the sense in the world.

Monday (Nov.22), Mythical Games announced its latest collaboration, this time with the late Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing. Dubbed The Marathon Collection, it will see the long-awaited The Marathon Clothing x Blankos in Blankos Block Party, Mythical Games free Play-to-Earn party game.

Beginning at 3 p.m. PST / 6 p.m. EST / 11 p.m. UTC on Wednesday, the collection will be available in-game or via the Blankos website. Players will be able to get virtual hands on two new playable Blankos characters and two accessories designed in partnership with The Marathon Clothing, Hussle’s innovative and tech-forward fashion brand currently being run by his family.

Per a press release, Mythical Games states the limited-edition Blankos and accessories are also playable NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that can be customized, upgraded, and sold to other players for real money in the Mythical Marketplace. Here is what will be available:

TMC Crenshaw Blanko: This limited-edition Blanko pays homage to the iconic yellow and blue “Crenshaw” crewneck that launched The Marathon Clothing. (available for $65, with a time-limited sale from 3 p.m. PST to 3:10 PST)

This limited-edition Blanko pays homage to the iconic yellow and blue “Crenshaw” crewneck that launched The Marathon Clothing. (available for $65, with a time-limited sale from 3 p.m. PST to 3:10 PST) TMC Stealth Blanko: Duck the haters and look good doing it. The TMC Stealth Blanko features a custom blacked-out Crenshaw fit with reflective accents. (available for $65, with a time-limited sale from 3:20 p.m. PST to 3:40 p.m. PST)

Duck the haters and look good doing it. The TMC Stealth Blanko features a custom blacked-out Crenshaw fit with reflective accents. (available for $65, with a time-limited sale from 3:20 p.m. PST to 3:40 p.m. PST) TMC Flag Bucket Hat: Show your hustle in this iconic piece of headwear available exclusively from TMC, available in Red or Stealth colorways. ($20, with 1500 of each color available)

“We at The Marathon Clothing are excited to be a part of this collab,” said Samiel Asghedom. “This NFT collection is definitely something that Nipsey Hussle would have been a part of. His forward-thinking and his love for innovation kept him at the forefront of all new technology. The family is honored to continue moving the brand further down the path he paved.”

“There’s a great quote from Nipsey Hussle about being willing to do the unconventional and make your own path that really encapsulates both what The Marathon Clothing and Blankos Block Party represent in their respective fields of fashion and gaming. TMC has always been a culture-forward brand, and we felt the collab with them was a perfect fit for collectors in the Blankos community. We’re honored to be the first game to drop a playable NFT collection of The Marathon Clothing and carry on Nipsey’s legacy,” Andre Johnson, vice president of business development at Mythical Games, added.

Mythical Games collaboration with Marathon Clothing marks its second big partnership with a fashion brand. Its first collab with Burberry and the limited edition characters announced sold out in under 5 minutes.

Blankos Block Party is available in Early Access on PC now and coming to Mac later this month.

—

Photo: Mythical Games / Marathon Clothing