Blue Ivy Pays Tribute To Jay-Z During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction [Video]

Jay-Z joined rare air this week with his Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame distinction. Blue Ivy Carter honored her dad with a very memorable introduction to his induction.

The Brooklyn MC was stamped as one of the greatest performers ever in the music industry via the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony. As expected his induction video was nothing short of stellar just like his career. Several friends and celebrities put respect on his name via a pre-recorded video including Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Diddy, Regina King, Lena Waithe, Chris Martin, Rick Ross, Queen Latifah, Lupita Nyong’o, and former President Barack Obama.

Even with all that star power it was his own wife and daughter who stole the show. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy went on to recite some of his most revered quotables. “In my lifetime, more than a million rhymes, no joking,” B says as she opens up their portion. “So gather around hustlers, ’cause it’s about to go down,” from “The Ruler’s Back”. Blue closes the video as she recites a very kid friendly version of Hov’s “Ride or Die.” “Congrats, S. Carter, ghostwriter / You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter,” she said before busting out into laughter.

You can see the induction video below.

