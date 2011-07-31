Diddy Womanizes In Saint-Tropez [Photos]

The hip-hop mogul hit the shores of Saint-Tropez in the French Riviera for a weekend to showcase his motto, work hard and play hard.

Dressed in a red shirt, white trousers, black loafers, and a straw hat, he trudged through the sand while making his way to Le Club 55.

Smoking a cigar, it was only a manner of minutes before the girls came flocking to the Badboy, who was very pleased with the company.

Peep the page #’s below to see why we all should be envying Diddy!

