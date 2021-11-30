Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Collection To Be Unveiled This Week

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Virgil Abloh’s sudden passing will continue to be felt this week, and surely beyond. Louis Vuitton will be unveiling his final collection in Miami.

As spotted on The Grio the Rockford, Illinois native’s legacy will be cemented as one of the most influential designers ever. The official LV Instagram account confirmed that they will be moving forward with his last menswear collection for the luxury brand. “Virgil was here. In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th at 5:30 pm (ET)” the post read.

Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO, also contributed a statement to the post. “It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations” he said. “As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible. In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family and the entire community that was touched by his greatness.”

The Louis Vuitton men’s spring summer 2022 fashion show can be viewed here today (Tuesday, November 30) at 5:30PM EST.

Photo: Edward Berthelot