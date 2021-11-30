Common & Tiffany Haddish Split After A Year Because Allegedly They Are ‘Too Busy for a Serious Relationship’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Common and Tiffany Haddish are back on the market.

PEOPLE exclusively reports Common and Tiffany Haddish has decided to dead their relationship, a source revealed to the publication. So what pushed them to end their relationship? Apparently, they are just too occupied with other things instead of each other.

“They are never in the same city together, and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source told PEOPLE.

Common 49, and Haddish 41, sent shockwaves through the internet when they officially went public with their relationship that bloomed during the pandemic. Haddish confirmed they were dating during an appearance on Steve-O’s podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride. “I am in a relationship,” she happily announced before confirming her new boo was the Chicago rapper. Being the comedian she is, she made light of the fact they both had shaved heads, jokingly saying, “Yeah, we’re twins now.”

The now-former couple met on the set of 2019’s The Kitchen but were just friends at the time, she told Steve-O, adding “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.” Things got interesting between them after they went on a virtual Bumble date in April. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f—ing.”

Common also confirmed things were serious between himself and Haddish during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, telling the hosts that Haddish is a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person.” He further gushed about the comedian, adding, “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

Welp, it sounds like the couple split up on good terms. Who knows, maybe one of them will spin the block to get that old thang back.

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty