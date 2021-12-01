Dave East Honors Nipsey Hussle As He Buys First Store In Harlem

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dave East has been busy adding to his sizable resume with solid rap releases and acting. And now, he’s adding “business owner” to that list, crediting the late Nipsey Hussle as motivation.

The Hoffa rapper and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star took to social media on Sunday (November 28) to share that he’s officially the owner of a convenience store in his native Harlem, New York. The post shows the 33-year old grinning and holding the keys as he proudly stands in the space.

He writes in the caption, “Bought my first store today. I told Nipsey he laid the blueprint for real ones everywhere. Wish Shooter could see this s**t. Coming soon 2022. Couldn’t have made this happen without @queenofharlem The realest!”

Dave East’s real estate agent, Michelle Smalls, shared her video of the rapper getting a look around his new property on Instagram. “Thank you @daveeast for trusting me with your real estate needs,” she wrote at the outset of the caption. “You kept it 100 and in return i saved you 70k. So proud of you. Time to buy the block.”

East’s admiration for Nipsey Hussle was well known. After the rapper was slain in front of his Marathon Clothing store in March 2019, he held a candlelight vigil in New York City for him. In an interview with REVOLT TV later that year, he spoke about how the two were working on an album together and more: “We were six songs in,” East said of the project. “We were planning a tour and all of that. F**k rap. I’m going to keep it 100. That was my n***a. Anything we did together or anytime I had to be around that n***a, I cherish it. It’s wack he went out like that. That n***a’s a king. Kings ain’t supposed to go out like that. But, that’s the world we’re living in. It’s wack he went out like that, but it sharpened me and a million other n***as up. He went out like a G.” East has even gotten a tattoo of Nipsey’s face on his back last year.