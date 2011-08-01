Jay-Z Gives Surprise Interview To Angie Martinez, Talks Reported Fight With Kanye [Audio]

Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at the Hot 97 office today and stopped by the Angie Martinez show for an impromptu interview.

Hov revealed that he was on his way to the Roc Nation office when he decided to pop in and say hello and denied reports that he’s been feuding with Kanye over their Watch The Throne Tour.

A popular gossip blog claimed today that Hov actually slapped Kanye, a claim he’s since denied.

“Kanye is a genius talent. Yeah we had a fight or something…I heard that[…] I know we’re doing something right when I woke up to all that, I was like okay we’re hot now […] Kanye’s my brother. Yes we get on each other’s nerves but that’s part of pushing each other…the people who have problems with Kanye and myself are the people who are complacent in life. People don’t like to be pushed, it’s annoying. We push each other to be greater so yes at times in the studio where we’re yelling but that’s about it. I would never put my…I would never disrespect that man, I have so much respect for him. Put my hands on him…if I did it would be like in a backyard, you know…like brothers and you would never hear about it.”

