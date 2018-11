Nicki Minaj had a special surprise for concertgoers in New York Tuesday when she brought out Kanye West to perform.

The Young Money mistress who’s currently on her Femme Fatale Tour with Britney Spears, brought out Ye to duet their track “Monster.”

As previously reported, Nicki’s been named the new face of MAC Cosmetic’s Viva Glam and will perform next week on Good Morning America.