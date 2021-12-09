Battery Charges Against Flavor Flav Dropped, Reps Say He Aims To Be Sober

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Flavor Flav is making changes to commit further to sobriety, as a battery charge against him was dropped by prosecutors in Nevada.

The Public Enemy rapper and reality television star pled no contest to one charge of nonviolent misdemeanor coercion in Henderson Municipal Court on Wednesday (December 8th). The 62-year old was arrested on October 4th and was hit with the charge constituting domestic violence against his girlfriend at their home in suburban Las Vegas, in which he was alleged to have “poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand”. The two have a child together, and her name was redacted in court records. He was freed on a $3,000 bond the day after. During his court appearance, he admitted to taking the cellphone. Flav also paid $640 in fines while at the courthouse and will see no jail time for the incident.

His defense attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld issued a statement on behalf of their client after the charge was dropped: “Today the domestic violence charge against Mr. William Dayton (Flavor Flav) was dismissed. Mr. Dayton acknowledged the nonviolent act of grabbing a phone during the incident in question, a misdemeanor, and the case was closed by the court. Mr. Dayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety.”

Flavor Flav marked that sobriety journey on social media recently. He shared an Instagram post with two photos of himself, one before his move to being sober and one after with the following caption: “1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am,,,#sobriety #alcoholfree #1yearsober #dontbelievethehype”