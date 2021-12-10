The Sweet Chick x Clarks Wallabee Boot Is Finger Licking Good

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nas’ love of crispy chicken and old school wears has come full circle. His restaurant Sweet Chick has partnered with Clarks Originals on a special Wallabee release.

As spotted on High Snobiety Clarks Originals teams up with Brooklyn-born waffle house Sweet Chick to create a playful capsule dubbed The Wafflebee Collection. The iconic Wallabee boot is redesigned with embossed diamonds on the uppers that look so tasty you almost forget they’re part of a shoe. Made in Portugal from buttery suede, they’re shaped like classic moccasins and sit atop trademark crepe soles.

These feet pieces also stay true to iconic boot with leather trimming on the ankle collar. We also get wax finished laces in a darker shade of brown that pairs very well with the overall colorway and vibes. The toe vamp comes in a light shade for contrasting purposes with drops of red to represent the butter and jam. Lastly we get a two leather triangle tags to represent each brand accordingly.

The Sweet Chick x Clarks Originals Wafflebee is priced at a cool $195; you can shop it here.

Photo: Clarks Originals