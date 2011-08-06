Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, ?uestlove & Others To Appear On The Cleveland Show

Minaj, Kanye To Appear On The Cleveland Show

Following in the footsteps of Kanye West, other musical artists including Nicki Minaj, ?uestlove, Bruno Mars and will.i.am are slated to make cameo’s on the Fox series The Cleveland Show.

Yeezy has had a reoccurring role throughout the show’s first two seasons as Kenny West. ‘Ye has been tapped along with the aforementioned stars to appear in an episode about the illuminati in the upcoming season three.

Mike Henry, voice of the show’s title character, recently explained the plot of the episode.

“We have an episode where Kanye and will.i.am, playing himself, and Nicki Minaj, playing herself, and Bruno Mars, playing himself, and ?uestlove—they’re all part of the rap Illuminati, the secret group that controls pop culture.”

Executive producer Rich Appel added,

“Cleveland inadvertently breaks into it and then it’s how he will either bring them down or they’ll bring him down. We have a couple of original songs with Kanye and will and Bruno, I mean, all of them, it was great.”

Season three of The Cleveland Show is scheduled to air this fall on Fox.