Big Sean Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Rep Releases Statement

Big Sean Denies Sexual Assault

G.O.O.D. Music artist Big Sean is denying allegations that he and an associate sexually assaulted a woman after a show in update New York on Thursday night.

The rapper and a friend were arrested and charged with third-degree sex abuse, forcible touching and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

They both were later released on $500 bail.

On behalf of his client, Big Sean’s lawyer lawyer Scott E. Leemon released the following statement:

Last night, recording artists, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson and Willie “Sayitainttone” Hansbro were arrested and then immediately released by the NY State Police in connection with an allegation made by a female who was at their concert in Lewiston, New York. Both men were charged with misdemeanors and they both vehemently deny the allegations. I am confident, that after further investigation, both men will be vindicated.

Big Sean, who signed with G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings in 2007-2008, is having his breakthrough year with the release of his debut album Finally Famous.

This sexual assault case is a perfect example of more money, more problems.