Beyonce To Perform Her Entire “4” Album In Four Intimate Shows

Beyonce has announced that she will be performing four intimate shows in New York later this month.

B will take the stage at NYC’s Roseland Ballroom for four standing-room-only performances on August 14, 16, 18, and 19.

During the “4 Intimate Nights With Beyoncé” concerts, she will perform her latest album 4 in its entirety.

Tickets for all shows will be available on August 10 on Ticketmaster.

The first date goes on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. EST, followed by the second show at 2 p.m.

Citi cardmembers can get their hands on tickets early with a pre-sale beginning at noon EST on August 10 through the Citi Private Pass Program.