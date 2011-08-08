“Watch The Shone”, A History Of Jay-Z And Kanye’s Hottest Arm Candy [Photos]

While the internets were ablaze last night with Jay-Z and Kanye fans looking to Watch The Throne, we were reminiscing on some of hottest ladies to ever be associated with the rap brethren.

For those who don’t know the definition of “shone” it’s been known to have some negative connotations, but we’ll focus on the positive and say it’s similar to a girlfriend, boo or sweet thang…of which Jay and Ye have had had quite a few.

From that infamous stripper/socialite to one of the biggest superstars in the world, let’s “watch the shone” and check out Jay-Z and Kanye’s hottest ladies below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »