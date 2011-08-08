Lil Wayne Prepares New Track In Studio For Collab With Drake [Video]

Lil Wayne Previews Collaboration With Drake

The song is called “She Will” and Lil Wayne is in the studio and in the booth giving Drake a preview of the track via the Internet.

DJ Scooby Doo provides the footage as Drizzy hears the track and is excited even though he can’t make out all the lyrics because of the connection. Tunechi goes in on the record aimed at the females, “Some people hang you out to dry like a towel rack / I’m all about I, give the rest of the vowels back / I like my girl thick, not just kinda fine / Eat her till’ she cry, call that wine and dine.”

This should end up as a collaborative effort on Tha Carter IV due in stores August 29th.