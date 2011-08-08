Miss Albania Accused Of Following Kanye West [Photos]

Miss Albania Lusting After Kanye West?

Miss Albania is back in headlines for her rumored romance with Kanye West, this time for reportedly following his every move in hopes of winning his affection.

As previously reported Angela Martini, Miss Universe Albania 2010, denied reports that she was dating the G.O.O.D. Music head and told Global Grind,

“I find it funny that everyone is talking about me dating Kanye West when he is photographed on the balcony kissing some girl. What man in their right mind would be dating me and kissing some other girl?”

Now according to The New York Post, West has been avoiding the beauty queen even going so far as to ban her from his listening party.

Page Six reports that Miss Universe Albania 2010 was barred from his “Watch the Throne” album launch after-party at the Darby the other night and “cozied up” to one of West’s producers so she could attend his listening party at the Hayden Planetarium.

“She eats at his favorite restaurant, Niko, near his SoHo apartment just to bump into him. She says they’re in love,” a source says.

Martini declined to comment while West’s rep didn’t get back to Page Six in time.

Do you believe Miss Albania’s been on the lookout for Kanye?

Check out more of the beauty queen below.

