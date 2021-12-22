Jimmy Jazz Gave Away Over 1000 Sneakers To Families In Need Across NYC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week we reported that Jimmy Jazz would be giving away a gang of sneakers as a way to show appreciation to the community and help families in need this 2021 Holiday season, and all signs point to the giveaway being a huge success!

Jimmy Jazz hit up spots in Harlem, Brooklyn, and the Bronx to bless those in need and its residents couldn’t have been more grateful for their free Christmas presents. From the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the BX where Jimmy Jazz gave away 200 pairs of Nikes to John B. Russwurm Elementary School where 300 children were gifted Adidas kicks and toys, the giveaway left a thousand New Yorkers feeling the Christmas spirit at a time when it was sorely needed.

“When people see people from their community give back it inspires them to one day pay it forward. It shows the community of Harlem is looking out for each other. Santa and I thank Jimmy Jazz and Adidas.” said Kevin, Founder of Take Care Of Harlem, “Partnerships like this are very important because it shows that other people care.”

Indeed. All in all Jimmy Jazz gave away over 1000 pairs of sneakers across New York during their three day grind and we couldn’t be happier with the end results. Jimmy Jazz even partnered with 11 creators from the tri-state area for the release of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”‘s and let them put their own creative spin and telling their stories on the classic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Using everything from nail art to paintings to even creating their own rendition to the sneaker, the creators shared their “Cool Grey” creations on social media for the world to bask in.

While one of the most sought after prizes was a chance to be a part of a meet and greet with New York Knicks star RJ Barrett, that event was canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections across the city and America altogether.

Still, Jimmy Jazz knocked it out the park with their 2021 Holidays giveaway and we hope that this becomes an annual event for decades going forward as many children and their families could use the pick-me-up come Christmas. Check out some videos of their campaign below and let us know if you were able to be a part of their giveaway this past weekend in the comments section.