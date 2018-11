Jay-Z and Kanye West a.k.a The Throne have released a teaser for their “Otis” video.

As previously reported, The Throne released their Watch The Throne album to iTunes and launched a national tour starting October 29 in Atlanta.

Check out a quick preview of their “Otis” video, the lead single off their collaboration album.

MTV, MTV2, mtvU, BET and Centric Present the World Premiere of JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “Otis” video Thurs 8.11 8:56pm ET/PT.