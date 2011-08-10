Jay-Z And Kanye West ‘Watch The Throne’ May Go Gold In One Week

Jay-Z & Kanye West’s ‘Throne’ Set for 400-500,000 First Week

As most of you might have heard somewhere, Jay-Z and some dude named Kanye West dropped a collaborative album Monday with a peculiar debut that was exclusively limited to the Apple iTunes store for four whole days.

With that said, the first week of sales will come to a close and the numbers will be revealed next Wednesday. Whether or not the no-leak method that the two bragging rappers were able to pull off will equal chart-topping sales is yet to be determined.

Right now the projections are in between 400,000 and 500,000 copies moved which isn’t bad at all.

As a matter of fact it only comes second this year to Lady Gaga’s 1.1 million first week sales for Born This Way. Go get your copies so the rich can get richer.