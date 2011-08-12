Method Man, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T. Headlining Smokers Club Tour

Method Man, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T. Announce Smokers Club Tour
Big K.R.I.T. and Curren$y are prepping for the second installment of their Smokers Club Tour and preparing to welcome a special guest.
The tour vets and partners in crime are adding Method Man to their series of shows that begins October 12 in New Haven, Connecticut and ends November 22 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
In addition to the three headliners,Smoke DZA, Fiend, The Pricks and Corner Boy P will also be on hand.
Check out the Smokers Club 2011 tourdates below:
10-12 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
10-13 Atlantic City, NJ – House of Blues
10-14 New York, NY – Best Buy Theater
10-15 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10-16 Providence, RI – Lupos
10-18 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
10-19 Clifton Park, NY – Northern Lights
10-20 Montreal, Quebec – Club Soda
10-21 Toronto, Ontario – Kool Haus
10-22 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall
10-23 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
10-25 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10-26 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
10-28 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10-29 Omaha, NE – Sokol Auditorium
10-30 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
11-01 Reno, NV – Harrah’s Convention Hall
11-02 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
11-04 Scottsdale, AZ – Venue of Scottsdale
11-06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
11-09 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
11-10 Austin, TX – Stubb’s
11-11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11-13 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
11-15 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
11-16 Charlotte, NC – Amos
11-17 Richmond, VA – The National
11-18 Norfolk, VA – Norva Theater
11-20 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
11-21 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
11-22 Allentown, PA – Crocodile Cafe