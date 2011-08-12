Method Man, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T. Headlining Smokers Club Tour



Method Man, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T. Announce Smokers Club Tour

Big K.R.I.T. and Curren$y are prepping for the second installment of their Smokers Club Tour and preparing to welcome a special guest.

The tour vets and partners in crime are adding Method Man to their series of shows that begins October 12 in New Haven, Connecticut and ends November 22 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

In addition to the three headliners,Smoke DZA, Fiend, The Pricks and Corner Boy P will also be on hand.

Check out the Smokers Club 2011 tourdates below:

10-12 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

10-13 Atlantic City, NJ – House of Blues

10-14 New York, NY – Best Buy Theater

10-15 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10-16 Providence, RI – Lupos

10-18 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

10-19 Clifton Park, NY – Northern Lights

10-20 Montreal, Quebec – Club Soda

10-21 Toronto, Ontario – Kool Haus

10-22 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

10-23 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

10-25 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10-26 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10-28 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10-29 Omaha, NE – Sokol Auditorium

10-30 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

11-01 Reno, NV – Harrah’s Convention Hall

11-02 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

11-04 Scottsdale, AZ – Venue of Scottsdale

11-06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

11-09 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

11-10 Austin, TX – Stubb’s

11-11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11-13 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

11-15 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

11-16 Charlotte, NC – Amos

11-17 Richmond, VA – The National

11-18 Norfolk, VA – Norva Theater

11-20 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

11-21 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11-22 Allentown, PA – Crocodile Cafe