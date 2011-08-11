Beyonce Sells Out NYC Concert In 22 Seconds



Beyonce Sells Out Concert In 22 Seconds

Beyonce may have set a new record for concert sales after a series of her NYC concert sold out in nearly 20 seconds.

As previously reported, Mrs. Knowles-Carter will take over the Roseland Ballroom for four standing-room-only performances on August 14, 16, 18, and 19 and perform her latest album 4 in its entirety.

Tickets for the August 14 date went on sale Wednesday and were quickly scooped up by fans in 22 seconds.

Columbia Records has since confirmed that the other three dates have sold out as well.