Drake Performs At Bun B’s Toronto Show [Photo]



Drake Performs With Bun B In Toronto

Drake headed back to his hometown this week for a surprise performance with Bun B.

B, who’s teaching classes for a second straight year at Rice University, was in Toronto Wednesday for a concert and rumors swirled that the Young Money rapper would hit the stage.

Drake confirmed everyone’s suspicions that night by not only taking the stage, but by performing his hit “Uptown” with Uncle Bun.

Photographer Drew of ‘The Come Up Show’ was in the building to capture the moment in pictures and video, check out his footage below.



