DreamWorks Backs Out Of Movie Starring Eminem, “Southpaw”

DreamWorks Drops Eminem Movie

Film production company DreamWorks has pulled the plug on the film Southpaw, which stars Eminen and marks the rappers return to the big screen.

The filmmakers are now seeking an alternate backer and distributor for the film, according to deadline.com

Southpaw, a movie which is reportedly based loosely on Em’s person struggles, finds the rapper playing the part of a welterweight boxer struggling to reclaim his former greatness.

The movie is directed by Antione Fuqua whose credits include The Replacement Killers, Training Day and Brooklyn’s Finest.