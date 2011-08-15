“Jayonce” Named “THE Iconic Pop Couple” By Vogue Italia

Jay-Z, Beyonce “THE Iconic Pop Couple”

Jay-Z and Beyonce, whose three-year marriage has been nothing short of picture perfect in the public eye, were recently named “THE Iconic Pop Couple” by Vogue Italia.

Noting the power couples numerous achievements, success and clout in the entertainment industry, Jay and B’s upside was documented by vogue who detailed,

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are an “aristocratic” couple: no scandals, very little gossip, low-key profile (that is, as low as the profile of a man with a penchant for gold chains can be…) buckets of happiness and any “dirty linen” – if there is any dirty linen at all – rigorously “never washed in public” but kept private.

A rare example of extraordinary grace and composure even, and most of all, compared to those couples who are aristocratic by birth.”