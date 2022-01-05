Kim Kardashian Can Breathe A Sigh of Relief, Kanye West & Julia Fox Seem To Be Getting Very Serious

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Things are picking up quickly between Kanye West and his alleged new girlfriend, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.

Kim Kardashian can possibly breathe a sigh of relief. It seems Julia Fox is currently keeping rain boots wearing Kanye West’s attention right now. Per TMZ, the rumored new couple were spotted together in NYC on Tuesday (Jan.4) following a weekend in Miami that saw them hanging out with N.O.R.E and his wife.

On Tuesday, West and Fox hit the Omicron-filled streets to catch Slave Play, one of the few Broadway plays that did not shut down due to the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. The popular but very polarizing play is right up West’s ally because it tackles topics like sex, race, gender, traumatic experiences, and, of course, interracial relationships. After taking that all in, West and Fox decided to fill their stomachs with fine cuisine from Carbone.

The restaurant might be West and Fox’s favorite spot because they also ate there while on a “double date” with the Drink Champs host and his chauffeur, oops we mean his wife, Neri. TMZ points out that Miami excursion plus NYC play and dinner night are dates three and four for the blooming couple.

This could signify that West has finally realized that Kim Kardashian isn’t coming back to him. While she has taken steps to finalize the divorce, West was begging for her to return. He even bought a home across the street from the mansion she currently lives in. According to reports, he made that stalkerish decision to be “close to his kids,” but that’s up for debate.

We shall see if this whirlwind romance between Fox and West continues, and we will continue to report on it because…YOU CARE.

—

Photo: Gotham / Getty