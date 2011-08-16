Eminem Takes The King Of Hip-Hop Crown

Eminem Crowned King Of Hip-Hop By Rolling Stone

While the world is observing the throne, Rolling Stone awarded royalty to another hip-hop veteran not named Jay-Z or Kanye West.

Rolling Stone took into consideration several factors, including album sales, Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Songs charts and total YouTube video views and Eminem stood alone at the top when it was all said and done.

If you’re wondering how Marshall topped everyone and why the numbers look lopsided, the prestigious magazine wanted to record the current reigning king so the numbers were compiled from 2009 until today. Peep the list below.

How do you feel about the list?