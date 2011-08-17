Amber Rose Talks Future With Wiz Khalifa, “We’re Definitely Gonna Get Married And Have Babies”

Amber Rose Wants To Marry Wiz Khalifa



Amber Rose is speaking on her ongoing relationship with Wiz Khalifa and announcing plans to get married and have babies…eventually.

As previously reported, Rose and the Taylor Gang head have been almost inseparable since declaring their love for one another early this year.

Now Rose is speaking out on her relationship again, this time to Global Grind.

The socialite tells GG that she’s ready to take the next step with Khalifa and get married and have a baby.

According to Rose when the time’s right, they’ll “lay it down and get it done.”

“I want to be a mom really bad. I really want babies. I’ll be 28 in October and my maternal instinct is ready[…] We’re definitely going to get married and have babies. Not right now because we’re still busy and we still want to enjoy each other first. We want to go on vacation, travel and just enjoy each other company, but he’s definitely the one. We’re definitely going to lay it down and get it done.”

She also spoke out on the countless rumors she’s heard about herself saying,