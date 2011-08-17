Swizz Beatz Compares Jay-Z And Kanye To Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones [Video]

Swizz Likens Jay-Z, Kanye To Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones

Jay-Z and Kanye West are getting mostly high praises for their collaborative LP. A lot of the good press is coming from the actual artists who helped put the album together.

Producer Swizz Beatz, who produced the track “Welcome to the Jungle” off WTT recently described the experience of working with Jay and ‘Ye as being among two of the best to do it.

“To be a part of Watch The Throne, I’m a part of four different songs in different ways,” he told Billboard’s The Juice. “That’s like being in the studio with Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson at the same time.”

“Of course we don’t feel that now, the masses don’t feel like that now,” he added. “But ten years down the road, 15 years, that well be compared to something like that in hip-hop history. Just to be in the Mercer… I’m just happy to be here.”

Peep the entire interview below: