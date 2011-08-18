Foxy Brown Disses Lil Kim On Stage In New Jersey [ Video]

In an attempt to re ignite their long standing feud, Rap royal Foxy Brown has given her two cents on how she feels about Lil Kim’s infamous ‘Black Friday’ release during a performance in New Jersey.

Although aimed at a more currently dominating female emcee with wardrobe malfunctions, the song ‘Black Friday’ does indeed feature a line which many people do believe is taking shots at Foxy.

This isn’t the first response from Foxy, as she put out a diss towards the queen bee earlier this year with “Christmas Massacre.”

So what exactly did Foxy say? Peep the video below to find out, and let us know is she just doing this for attention or do these two really have problems.